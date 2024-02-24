National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HL opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.19. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hecla Mining by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.