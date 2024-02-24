National Bank Financial Comments on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

Get iA Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank cut their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.85.

iA Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$86.05 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$77.61 and a 52-week high of C$93.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$90.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total transaction of C$178,926.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,225,447 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.