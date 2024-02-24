National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$117.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.95.

BMO opened at C$128.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$132.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$127.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$118.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

