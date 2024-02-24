National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NGG opened at $66.64 on Friday. National Grid has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,468,000. FMR LLC increased its position in National Grid by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,281,000 after purchasing an additional 220,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Grid by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 219,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

