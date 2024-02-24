National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

NSA opened at $35.80 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 205.51%.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,259,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after buying an additional 64,920 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 296,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

