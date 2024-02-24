National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NWLI opened at $486.25 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $488.90. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.55 and its 200 day moving average is $471.62.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth $281,000. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

See Also

