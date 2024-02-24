Needham & Company LLC Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day moving average is $504.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

