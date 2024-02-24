Needham & Company LLC Increases Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $50.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

