Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FVRR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $874.90 million, a P/E ratio of -386.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at about $1,837,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 29.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 153,202 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

