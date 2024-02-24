Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

