NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $28,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NeuroPace news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $28,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $58,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,614,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,307,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,359 shares of company stock valued at $282,455. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuroPace by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

