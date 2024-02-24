NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Trading Up 9.6%

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.25 and last traded at 0.25. Approximately 159,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,092% from the average daily volume of 13,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.23.

NevGold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.23.

NevGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NevGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NevGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.