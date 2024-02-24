Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 2944623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

