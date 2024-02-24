Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Shares Up 7.8%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 1,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.
Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile
Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.
