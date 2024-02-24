Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Shares Down 4.9%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Nickel Industries Trading Down 4.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.
About Nickel Industries
Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; 80% interest in the Angel Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Oracle Nickel project.
