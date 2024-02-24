Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.15. 4,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 5,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Nifty India Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Nifty India Financials ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nifty India Financials ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.81% of Nifty India Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nifty India Financials ETF Company Profile

