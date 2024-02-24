Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 17,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 30,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Nippon Steel Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

