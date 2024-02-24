NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. NiSource has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

