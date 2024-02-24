NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NMIH stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. NMI has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

