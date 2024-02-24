Northland Capmk Weighs in on DraftKings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for DraftKings in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $4,747,821.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,617,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,640,485 shares of company stock worth $104,112,651. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DraftKings by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,590,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

