Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

