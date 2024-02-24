Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269,849 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

