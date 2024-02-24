Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $621.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 183,769 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 581.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 67,284 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $21,804,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 99,138 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,100. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.71%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

