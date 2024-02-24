Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NUS opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $110,100. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

