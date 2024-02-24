NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $720.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $720.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $597.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.