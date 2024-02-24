NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,296,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.