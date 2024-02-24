NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $875.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $875.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $597.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

