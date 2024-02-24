NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $900.00 at Wolfe Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $630.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

