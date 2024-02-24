NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $850.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $823.94 and last traded at $816.22, with a volume of 16095081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $785.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,980,000. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 33,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.