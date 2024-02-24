ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.08 on Friday. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

