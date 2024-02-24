Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $83.24 on Friday. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

