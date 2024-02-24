Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 101,348 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $88.60 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

