OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

