ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Shares of OKE opened at $72.97 on Friday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $73.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

