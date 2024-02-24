Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 96,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 218,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 119.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 182.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 502,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

