OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Down 2.6%

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32. 171,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 293,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $367.42 million, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OppFi by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OppFi by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OppFi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OppFi by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

