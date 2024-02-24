Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 2,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

Össur hf. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Prosthetics, Bracing & Supports, and Patient Care. The Prosthetics segment offers mechanical products, such as lower limb prosthetics and finger prostheses; and bionic products microprocessor-controlled feet, knees, hands, liners, fingers, and other components integrated.

