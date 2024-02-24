P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.16. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

