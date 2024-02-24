Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to $420.00. The stock had previously closed at $267.82, but opened at $276.95. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $277.71, with a volume of 2,426,959 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.59.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

