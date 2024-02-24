Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,942 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Paramount Global by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,697,000 after buying an additional 2,579,501 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after buying an additional 2,512,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $41,174,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

