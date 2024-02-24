Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of MD opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,684,000 after purchasing an additional 565,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,409,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 59,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

