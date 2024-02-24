Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

PTON opened at $4.35 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after buying an additional 5,127,300 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 6,366,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,696 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

