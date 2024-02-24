Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $76.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

