Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 29.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

