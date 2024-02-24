Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WOOF

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at $233,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 13.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $781.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.