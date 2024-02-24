Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 170.40 ($2.15). Approximately 142,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 913,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.60 ($2.17).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,040.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.56.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

