Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

