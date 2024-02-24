PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 153 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in DaVita by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in DaVita by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $125.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $128.28.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,279.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,656 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

