PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,593 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $119,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 203.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $11,729,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 12.5 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $278.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $292.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

