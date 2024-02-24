PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Ciena by 26.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,119,000 after buying an additional 907,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,227,000 after purchasing an additional 197,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,301,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 125,341 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,635,223.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,635,223.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

